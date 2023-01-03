'My Dream Came True': Man From Japan Spends ₹ 18.5 Lakh To Look Like A Wolf
When your parents say, "You can be whatever you want to be when you grow up" and you take it too seriously!
According to a report by NDTV, a man from Japan spent 3,000,000 yen (₹18.5 lacs) to look like an actual wolf who's walking on his hind legs.
This highly personalized costume was made by a company called Zeppet. They took 50 days to complete the outfit during which the customer (who has requested anonymity) visited the studio multiple times for fittings.
We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications.JAPANESE MAN WHO WISHES TO BE ANONYMOUS
Zeppet has undertaken a similar project in the past, when a man named Toco ordered a one-of-a-kind dog costume for nearly ₹12 lakh.
The Japanese customer was quite happy with the outcome. "At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to look like a real wolf walking on hind legs was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined."
The customer ordered the suit because his love for animals since childhood lex him to dream of 'being one someday'.
He also added, "Not only did the specs perfectly cover all of my preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed me that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort."
