Munawar Faruqui Talks About Payal Rohatgi, Returning Back on Stage, and More
Munawar Faruqui did an Instagram live late last night and interacted with his fans.
Munawar Faruqui won Kangana Ranaut's reality TV show Lock Upp after defeating Payal Rohatgi on 8 May. Two days after winning the title, he did an Instagram live session, his first one since winning the show. In the live session that lasted for almost an hour, he took questions from fans about the show, his experience, and his future plans.
He started by answering questions about competitor Payal Rohatgi; the two have been considered to be rivals for the entirety of the show. He told his fans to refrain from harassing Payal or saying anything mean to her through comments or tweets. “I’m saying this again; you dont have to hate someone to be someone else’s fan." He also said that while constructive criticism is acceptable, trolling is not.
He was also asked whether he would star in a music video with Payal. To this, he said, “Not as a couple. I don’t think the audience will be able to accept that."
When asked questions about his stand-up and when he was returning to comedy, he said, “I have written some new material and some new jokes, and I’d love to do short 4-5 minute stand-ups and get back to comedy soon. I miss the stage a lot.” Munawar shared that he is planning to get slots for a few shows in Mumbai.
Fans also asked him about his experience in Lock Upp, to which he said, “Amazing, had a lot of fun and received a lot of love from you (fans).” When asked if he would do another reality show like Bigg Boss, he said that he had lived in captivity for 72 days, and so didn’t plan on doing that again soon.
