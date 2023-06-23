More Trouble For Adipurush: Netizens Notice a Scene Straight Out of The Avengers

Om Raut's Adipurush seems to be caught in a never-ending cycle of controversy. The highly anticipated adaptation of the epic Ramayana has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. From questionable dialogues to lackluster VFX, the film has already found itself in multiple pools of hot water.
But hold on, there's more! It turns out that Adipurush includes a fight scene that is an exact replica of a scene from The Avengers (2012).
A now-removed video comparing the two scenes side by side surfaced on the popular subreddit r/Bollywood on Reddit, leaving online viewers even more disappointed and face-palming with disbelief.
Some observan't individuals even pointed out that the background music accompanying this scene in Adipurush bore a striking resemblance to that in The Avengers!
It seems like Adipurush just can't catch a break. With its existing troubles and now this blatant imitation, the film is receiving a fair share of criticism and disappointment from audiences.
One user wrote, "Every masterpiece has its cheap copy and today it's Adipurush..."
Another user wrote, "Copy Everything, Everywhere, All At Once" should have been the title of this "movie"
Check out other reactions:
