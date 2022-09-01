‘Michhami Dukkadam’: Apology on Aamir Khan’s Socials Raises Questions Online
Aamir Khan has asked for forgiveness using "Michhami Dukkadam" in the past as well.
An apology was recently posted on Aamir Khan’s social media platforms, and the nature of the apology made users wonder if his account was hacked.
“Michhami Dukkadam” was the phrase that was used in the apology. This phrase is significant in Jainism, where people ask for the forgiveness of their sins and for hurting the sentiments of anyone around them. Incidentally, the phrase appeared one day after the end of Paryushan, a significant festival among Jains, at the end of which they seek this apology from friends and family.
Fans have speculated that the account from which the apology appeared, Aamir Khan Productions, is hacked. Others have assumed that Khan is seeking apology for the Laal Singh Chaddha controversy and the film’s box office failure. However, Khan shares a Michhami Dukkadam post every year on his social media, it is not unusual that he did the same this year.
But the fact that the apology was first uploaded, then taken down, then uploaded again has led to speculations of a possible hack. Check out some reactions here:
