Meta Launches Threads To Rival Twitter; Prompts Hilarious Meme Fest Online

With the launch of Threads, a new Twitter rival, the internet is abuzz with excitement and curiosity.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
i

As a challenge to Twitter's hegemony in the social media sphere, Meta's text-based software, Threads has been released online a few hours ago, on July 6. Since its launch, more than 5 million people have already signed up for the app and the internet is abuzz with excitement and curiosity.

Besides, ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, his bizarre and random policy changes have been irking the users. So now, with the launch of Threads, internet users are quite keen on finding a viable alternative.

While we are yet to find out if Threads will successfully be able to challenge Twitter or not, for now, we are invested in the hilarious memefest launched by the internet users. Check it out yourself:

Topics:  Twitter   Mark Zuckerberg   Elon Musk 

