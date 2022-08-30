ADVERTISEMENT

Bombay Shaving Company’s CEO Asks Youth To Work 18 Hours a Day, Gets Flak Online

'Don't do random rona dhona," wrote Shantanu Deshpande in his post.

We’ve all heard a lot of toxic work advice, but Shantanu Deshpande, CEO of Bombay Shaving Company has topped it all. In a recent LinkedIn post, Deshpande writes about youngsters in their 20s should put in 18 hours a day for their jobs.

He asks them to not to “rona-dhona”, and instead “take it on the chin and be relentless”. He says that it is important to stay healthy and fit, but also important to work like this.

“I see a LOT of youngsters who watch random content all over and convince themselves that 'work life balance, spending time with family, rejuvenation bla bla' is important,” he wrote while literally criticising a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Here is the full post:

Netizens were obviously annoyed with this toxic motivation. Top comments included ones where people advised others not to work at Bombay Shaving Company.

Here are some reactions:

Read and Breaking News at the Quint

