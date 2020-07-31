Media Blames ‘Black Magic’ For Sushant’s Death, Twitter Furious

However, over the past month, Indian media outlets have been receiving flak for their coverage of the events unfolding in the aftermath of Sushant's death.

For example, on 30 July, a Twitter user shared a photo of the news channel Aaj Tak accusing Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's former girlfriend, of doing "kaala jaadu (black magic)" on him. On 28 July, Sushant's father filed an FIR against Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide.