ADVERTISEMENT

Matrimonial Ad Mentions Top-Tier Colleges as Eligibilty Criteria; Gets Flak

"I was checking for package and other benefits in the jd (job description)," wrote a user.

Jhalak Jain
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Matrimonial Ad Mentions Top-Tier Colleges as Eligibilty Criteria; Gets Flak
i

Gone are the days when university rankings only mattered for higher education and jobs, now even to find a suitable partner, one has to be a graduate from top tier universities. Just to clarify, this isn't our claim, but a requirement for a bizarre matrimonial ad that has gone viral on the internet.

Now we know that no matter how much we deny, many Indians continue to obsess over caste, class, religion, and colour, but actually listing out the names of the universities and adding that as an eligibility criteria is taking it all a step further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad mentions that to qualify, the person needs to be from premium engineering or MBA institutes. Along with the specific educational qualification, their package should not be less than 30 LPA, they shouldn't have more than 2 siblings and be a 'Non-Manglik Aggarwal by caste'.

After a Twitter user shared the screenshot of the ad, many netizens were baffled with the bizarre details of it. This is how they reacted:

Also Read

Matrimonial Ad Asking Software Engineers To Not Call Has Twitter in Splits

Matrimonial Ad Asking Software Engineers To Not Call Has Twitter in Splits

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×