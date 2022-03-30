Bizarre Matrimonial Ad Asking For “Rich, Patriotic, Extremist” Wife Goes Viral

A matrimonial ad shared by a user on Twitter reads how a Brahmin dentist, Dr Abhinou Kumar from Bihar is looking for a bride. His description is nothing short of bizarre and sexist. The ad says the bride must be "fair, beautiful, very loyal, very trustworthy, loving, caring, brave, powerful, rich, EXTREMELY PATRIOTIC TO INDIA WITH A KEEN DESIRE TO INCREASE INDIA'S MILITARY AND SPORTS CAPABILITIES, and extremist but compassionate, an expert in child raising and an excellent cook, Indina Hindu Brahmin girl."

On top of this, he also wants to match the 36 gunas and the kundli. *slow claps*