Bizarre Matrimonial Ad Asking For “Rich, Patriotic, Extremist” Wife Goes Viral
"Ad is old but the doctor is still single," wrote one user on Twitter.
Indian matrimonial ads are probably one of the most sexist and misogynistic parts of our culture. While most of us are done with them and don't take them seriously, it doesn't mean that they still aren't around. And now, it seems like more regressive versions have emerged (if that was even possible).
A matrimonial ad shared by a user on Twitter reads how a Brahmin dentist, Dr Abhinou Kumar from Bihar is looking for a bride. His description is nothing short of bizarre and sexist. The ad says the bride must be "fair, beautiful, very loyal, very trustworthy, loving, caring, brave, powerful, rich, EXTREMELY PATRIOTIC TO INDIA WITH A KEEN DESIRE TO INCREASE INDIA'S MILITARY AND SPORTS CAPABILITIES, and extremist but compassionate, an expert in child raising and an excellent cook, Indina Hindu Brahmin girl."
On top of this, he also wants to match the 36 gunas and the kundli. *slow claps*
Either this guy is very delusional, or is the most eligible bachelor in the world. We are almost certain it's the former. And Twitter agrees. The tweet was trolled by many users, and here's what they had to say.(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
