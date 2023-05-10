Shahid Kapoor Completes 20 Years in Cinema; Mira Rajput Throws a Grand Party

Shahid Kapoor entered the Hindi film industry with Ken Ghosh's film Ishq Vishk, co-starring Amrita Rao, in 2003. Since his grand debut, the actor has completed a successful 20 years in the industry.
To mark the special occasion, Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput, threw a grand party to celebrate her husband's milestone achievement.
Taking to Instagram on 10 May, Mira gave the fans a glimpse into the preparations for the big celebration. In the picture, a huge framed photo of the Kaminey actor was placed in the centre. While the backdrop was decorated with huge film reels and a lit-up 20.
Sharing a picture of the picture on her story, Mira wrote, "Thank you @dohremico for always coming through and making this special day even more special."
Here, take a look:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Farzi alongside Raashii Khanna. The actor has Bloody Daddy lined up next in his pipeline. It will premiere on JioCinema.
