Shahid Kapoor Completes 20 Years in Cinema; Mira Rajput Throws a Grand Party

Shahid Kapoor made his debut with 'Ishq Vishk' in 2003.

i

Shahid Kapoor entered the Hindi film industry with Ken Ghosh's film Ishq Vishk, co-starring Amrita Rao, in 2003. Since his grand debut, the actor has completed a successful 20 years in the industry.

To mark the special occasion, Shahid's wife, Mira Rajput, threw a grand party to celebrate her husband's milestone achievement.

Taking to Instagram on 10 May, Mira gave the fans a glimpse into the preparations for the big celebration. In the picture, a huge framed photo of the Kaminey actor was placed in the centre. While the backdrop was decorated with huge film reels and a lit-up 20.

Sharing a picture of the picture on her story, Mira wrote, "Thank you @dohremico for always coming through and making this special day even more special."

Here, take a look:

A screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Farzi alongside Raashii Khanna. The actor has Bloody Daddy lined up next in his pipeline. It will premiere on JioCinema.

'Bloody Daddy' Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Channels 'John Wick' Energy In New Film

Topics:  Shahid Kapoor   Mira Rajput 

