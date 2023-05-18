Woman Using Laptop On Rapido Bike Sparks Yet Another Corporate Culture Debate

After pictures of overworked professionals using their laptops to work in bizarre places like cinema halls and at their own wedding, a picture of a woman using her laptop on a scooter has gone viral.
The image, shared by a Twitter user with the caption "Peak Bangalore moment. Woman working on a Rapido bike ride to the office," shows a woman perched behind a scooter driver, fixated on her laptop placed on her lap.
Since its posting on May 16, the tweet has garnered significant attention. Surpassing 42.3K views, it has amassed numerous likes and comments, resonating with the experiences of countless social media users who have encountered similar situations.
Replying to the now-viral tweet with a similar snapshot, a Twitter user writes, "not unusual to see even in autos at signals".
While most netizens are using this as an opportunity to criticize the current corporate culture rewarding a lack of work-life balance, others are expressing frustration over the infrastructure of Bangalore that forces people stuck in traffic to pull out their laptops and start working before they even get to reach their workplaces.
Check how others reacted here:
