ADVERTISEMENT

Woman Using Laptop On Rapido Bike Sparks Yet Another Corporate Culture Debate

A Twitter user wrote, "If people struggling for space in local trains defines Mumbai these images define Bengaluru."

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Woman Using Laptop On Rapido Bike Sparks Yet Another Corporate Culture Debate
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

After pictures of overworked professionals using their laptops to work in bizarre places like cinema halls and at their own wedding, a picture of a woman using her laptop on a scooter has gone viral.

The image, shared by a Twitter user with the caption "Peak Bangalore moment. Woman working on a Rapido bike ride to the office," shows a woman perched behind a scooter driver, fixated on her laptop placed on her lap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since its posting on May 16, the tweet has garnered significant attention. Surpassing 42.3K views, it has amassed numerous likes and comments, resonating with the experiences of countless social media users who have encountered similar situations.

Replying to the now-viral tweet with a similar snapshot, a Twitter user writes, "not unusual to see even in autos at signals".

While most netizens are using this as an opportunity to criticize the current corporate culture rewarding a lack of work-life balance, others are expressing frustration over the infrastructure of Bangalore that forces people stuck in traffic to pull out their laptops and start working before they even get to reach their workplaces.

Check how others reacted here:

Also Read

Buzzwords Like 'Rage-Applying' Point To Gen Z's Heightened Workplace Anxiety

Buzzwords Like 'Rage-Applying' Point To Gen Z's Heightened Workplace Anxiety

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Bengaluru   Bangalore   Going Viral 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×