Student Goes Viral for Hiding Partner Inside Suitcase to Sneak Her Out of Hostel
The Valentine's fever is officially on.
As 14 February comes close and a lot of couple scramble to enjoy their special day together, this one couple from Manipal is truly feeling the Valentine's fever.
In a recent viral incident, a student, reportedly from Manipal, decided to sneak his partner out of his hostel in the middle of the night. Any guesses as to how they did it? By putting the girl in a suitcase! Yes, you read that right.
The bizarre incident came to light on Wednesday night after the couple was caught by the security guard of the hostel. The names and universities of both the students have not been revealed yet.
An undated video is going viral on Twitter, and social media users claim it is from this incident. However, The Quint has found that the video has been has been on the internet since at least 2019, and hence the authenticity or location of the video cannot be confirmed.
Users online were surely amused by the incident and have shared jokes and reactions around it as the whole story blew up on Twitter. Check out some of the best reactions here:
