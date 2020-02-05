Valentine’s Week List: History and Significance For All 7 Days
Valentine's Day is named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome in the third century. There are many stories about Saint Valentine and over time these stories evolved into the legend that we know today. At the time of Valentine's life, many Romans were converting to Christianity, but Emperor Claudius II was pagan and hence strict laws were made about what Christians were allowed to do.
Claudius believed that Roman soldiers should be completely devoted to Rome and therefore passed a law preventing them from marrying. According to one hagiography, Saint Valentine began to marry these couples in secret Christian ceremonies – which meant the men couldn’t be conscripted as soldiers and sent away – and this was the beginning of his reputation for believing in the importance of love.
Although Valentine's Day celebrations were originally religious in nature, they have now now become a part of broader popular culture. And it’s not just one day – now there’s a whole Valentine’s Week which involves events from 7 to 14 February, with each day having a different significance, starting from Rose Day on 7 February and ending with Valentine’s Day on 14 February.
Valentine’s Week List of Days
Rose Day: On the seventh of February, the celebration of Valentine’s week begins with the fragrance and beauty of roses. On this day, people express their love to their loved ones by giving roses to each other. The colour of the rose also defines the emotion behind it. For example, a red rose signifies the emotion of love whereas a yellow rose symbolises friendship.
- Proposal Day: The second day of the valentine’s week is celebrated as proposal day. After celebrating rose day, people celebrate proposal day by expressing feelings to their loved ones or their crush.
Chocolate Day: This day is celebrated on the third day of Valentine’s week. On this day, people forget about all bitterness in their lives and instead exchange sweet delicious chocolates.
Teddy Day: This is the fourth day of Valentine’s week. On this day, people gift cuddly teddy bears to express their love for the person and to make them happy. A cute teddy bear can change a distressed mood and bring a smile to their faces.
Promise Day: This is the most significant day of Valentine’s week. On this day, people make commitments or promises to their loved ones for a long-lasting relationship.
Hug Day: The sixth day of Valentine’s week is celebrated as Hug Day. On this day, people comfort their loved ones by giving them a hug. Sometimes when words can't explain an emotion or complicated situation, a hug can solve the problem.
Kiss Day: This day is celebrated just before Valentine’s day, on 13 February. As Valentine’s week is celebrated to express feelings of affection towards your loved ones, a kiss can be the best way to show love to your partner.
Valentine’s Day: Finally, the day of love is celebrated on 14 February every year. People plan for a celebration with their loved ones and try to spend their precious time with them on this day.
