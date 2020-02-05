Valentine’s Week List: History and Significance For All 7 Days

Valentine's Day is named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome in the third century. There are many stories about Saint Valentine and over time these stories evolved into the legend that we know today. At the time of Valentine's life, many Romans were converting to Christianity, but Emperor Claudius II was pagan and hence strict laws were made about what Christians were allowed to do.

Claudius believed that Roman soldiers should be completely devoted to Rome and therefore passed a law preventing them from marrying. According to one hagiography, Saint Valentine began to marry these couples in secret Christian ceremonies – which meant the men couldn’t be conscripted as soldiers and sent away – and this was the beginning of his reputation for believing in the importance of love.