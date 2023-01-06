Man Reimagines Indian Cities Covered In Snow Using Artificial Intelligence
In case the rising climate crisis ever made you wonder how Indian cities would look like, blanketed in snow.
Unless you're living under a rock (no judgement if you are!), you must have come across several photo-realistic artworks created by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
AI art has been all the rage lately, from celebrities reimagining themselves in various avatars to people creating images of Indian couples, based on cultural stereotypes.
While traditional artists continue to raise alarm about the ethical misgivings of AI art, people continue to churn out more reimaginations.
The latest contribution comes from Twitter user, Angshuman Choudhury, as he shares images of Indian cities, covered in snow. From Delhi to Kolkata, he uses the AI platform, Midjourney to furnish these recreations.
Since the time of uploading (4 January), the tweets have garnered over 300K views and over 3.5K likes. Netizens are stunned by the images, most pointing out how ethereal reimagined Kolkata looks.
Check out how people are reacting here:
