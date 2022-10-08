ADVERTISEMENT

‘Lucky Man’: User Orders iPhone 13 From Flipkart, Receives 14 Instead

Flipkart will either give you a free upgrade or a Vim bar, there is no in between.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
‘Lucky Man’: User Orders iPhone 13 From Flipkart, Receives 14 Instead
i

E-Commerce websites go crazy when the festive season begins. Sometimes in this craziness, it is natural for mistakes to happen during the delivery. One lucky customer benefitted from Flipkart’s mistake. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ashwin Hegde, a user on Twitter shared the story of his follower and how he received an iPhone 14 when he had actually ordered the iPhone 13 model from Flipkart. The tweet by Hegde has two photos: one where the order is placed for an iPhone 13, and one where the delivered product reads “iPhone 14” on the box.

Hegde’s tweet and his “lucky follower” have gone viral on Twitter. Netizens made jokes about how even sellers couldn’t notice the difference between the two phones because of how identical they are. Here are some reactions:

Also Read

Here's Why This Indian Man Distributed Gulab Jamuns at Phuket Airport

Here's Why This Indian Man Distributed Gulab Jamuns at Phuket Airport

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Apple   Flipkart   iPhone 13 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×