Man Fired From Facebook Shares 10 Lessons He Learnt From Mark Zuckerberg

Noah Kagan took to X to share his experience working directly under Facebook (now Meta) CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Noah Kagan, an ex Facebook (now Meta) employee, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share 10 valuable lessons he learnt by directly working under Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In his tweet, Kagan revealed that he was fired from Facebook. "I was employee #30 at Facebook. Then, I got fired. Now, I'm the CEO of a $100 million company. 10 non-obvious lessons I learned from working directly under Mark Zuckerberg," he added.

He then elaborated on how Zuckerberg grew Facebook. In each of his 10 points, he mentioned about lessons on how a person should have a big vision, give ownership to his team, hire fast, fire faster, pay attention to details and more.

Have a look at the entire thread here:

Kagan's post, which was first shared on 7 May, has since gained over 9 lakh views on X. Several users positively reacted to Kagan's post. "What a journey! Turning lessons into leadership at your own company is truly inspiring. Focusing on one major goal has been a game-changer for us too. It keeps the team aligned and pushes everyone to move in the same direction. Great insights," a netizen wrote.

"So much insight, thank you," wrote another. Have a look at some other reactions here:

