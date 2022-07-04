ADVERTISEMENT
Man Delivering Swiggy Order on Horse Amid Mumbai Rains Goes Viral
This delivery agent has a flair for drama!
i
A Swiggy delivery agent was recently seen carrying out an order in a rather unique way. It is safe to assume his bike broke down or was unavailable because of the rain, and the man, dedicated to his job, decided to deliver the order on a horse!
ADVERTISEMENT
The video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter and since then garnered thousands of views.
Check out the video here:
Netizens were amused with the delivery agent's creativity; here are some reactions from Twitter:
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×