Man Delivering Swiggy Order on Horse Amid Mumbai Rains Goes Viral

This delivery agent has a flair for drama!

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Man Delivering Swiggy Order on Horse Amid Mumbai Rains Goes Viral
i

A Swiggy delivery agent was recently seen carrying out an order in a rather unique way. It is safe to assume his bike broke down or was unavailable because of the rain, and the man, dedicated to his job, decided to deliver the order on a horse!

The video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter and since then garnered thousands of views.

Check out the video here:

Netizens were amused with the delivery agent's creativity; here are some reactions from Twitter:

