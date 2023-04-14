ADVERTISEMENT

This Man’s Typing Speed Stuns Netizens, Video Goes Viral

The man working at a busy pharmacy impresses the internet with his typing speed.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
This Man’s Typing Speed Stuns Netizens, Video Goes Viral
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In a video that's going viral, a man's typing speed has caught the internet's attention. The man working at a pharmacy, possibly a cashier, is seen typing in the details of the medicines into the computer, and his speed has left the netizens amazed.

The clip was posted on Twitter by a page called CCTV Idiots, with the caption, "This receptionist at a busy pharmacy in India." Impressed by the agility of this staff member, netizens laud his hard work and dedication.

ADVERTISEMENT

His impressive speed and accuracy while typing in the details of the medicines are quite spectacular.

As the video went viral, many hilariously joked that 'he will replace AI', and owing to his speed, many even said that 'he must be the person behind ChatGPT's prompt responses'.

A user commented, "Very hardworking. Glad he's not playing solitaire when people are waiting for their turn unlike in our country."

Another user joked and said, "He will replace AI in future."

Check out other responses:

Also Read

Netizens Use Hilarious Memes To React To 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Trailer

Netizens Use Hilarious Memes To React To 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Trailer

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  Viral Video   Viral 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×