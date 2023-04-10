Rs 4.5 Crore Showered on a Folk Singer in Kutch, Video Goes Viral
According to the caption shared by the singer, Geeta Rabari, the money was raised for a cow shelter.
Geeta Rabari, a popular Gujarati folk singer performed at a night-long singing program in Rapar, Kutch in Gujarat where she was showered with tons of money. The video from this event has gone viral on the internet.
Geeta Rabari, began her career by singing bhajans and folklores, and is now an established professional singer. Known as the 'Kutchi Koel', Geeta has a massive fan following, and her mesmerising voice never fails to impress her audiences.
The recent video of Geeta Rabari's latest show in Gujarat has created quite a buzz online because of the amount of money collected during the event.
The clip was shared by the singer on her Instagram handle along with a caption that thanked people for donating ₹ 4.50 crore for the cow shelter.
