Madam C.J. Walker, America’s First Self-Made Millionaire, Is Now a Barbie

In the later stages of her life, Walker became more and more vocal about black women’s rights and their empowerment. She was increasingly involved in philanthropy, supporting orphanages, black colleges, and advocating for civil rights organizations. She passed away on 25 May 1919 due to hypertension. She was 51.

Madam Walker’s Barbie is seen wearing a turquoise skirt and purple floral blouse. She is also seen holding her signature product, “Wonderful Hair Grower” in one hand.

Mattel roped in Walker’s great-great granddaughter A'Lelia Bundles to work on the design of this Barbie, according to CNN. "Their (Mattel’s) design team graciously welcomed me throughout all steps of the process -- from hair development to packaging -- to capture and celebrate the legacy of this trailblazing Black businesswoman. I can't wait for a new generation to be inspired by her story and to tell their own stories through a role model who came before them,” said Bundles in a statement.