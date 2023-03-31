Lithuanian Ambassador To India Stuns Netizens By Speaking In Hindi
Diana Mickeviciene also revealed that she learnt Sanskrit for two years during her university
A recent video of Lithuanian ambassador, Diana Mickeviciene, giving an interview in Hindi is going viral on the internet. Diana's impressive Hindi speaking skills have stunned the netizens and they've flooded the post with comments praising her enthusiasm and commitment.
During her interview, Diana spoke partly in Hindi and explained how she learnt the language. She even expressed that while she can have basic conversations, she still lacks a complete understanding of the language.
In the interview, Diana told that she has learnt Sanskrit for two years in her university. While she can't talk in Sanskrit, she can read and translate.
She also said that she's learnt Hindi two-three times, and now aims to seriously learn the language. Diana also said that she's hopeful that in 6 month, she'll be able to give the entire interview in Hindi.
Netizens have lauded Diana for her efforts and skills. Check out the comments below:
One user wrote, "While most of the kids struggle regional language or Hindi as it's only English in school nowadays, how good is this? Brilliant"
Another user commented, "Better than my Hindi... after landing 15 years ago in Delhi"
Here are some other comments:
