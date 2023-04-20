ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan’s Latest Song ‘Lets Dance Chotu Motu’ Has the Internet ROFL-ing

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan may not have been released yet, but it surely has become the internet's favorite.

Netizens have already churned out hilarious memes on the lyrics and choreography of the previous songs, and now the latest song, 'Lets Dance Chotu Motu' sung by Salman Khan, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Devi Sri Prasad has provided more fodder to the hysterical content!

The song which, basically, is a mish-mash of different nursery rhymes is going viral on the internet, and netizens are surely having the best time trolling the childish lyrics, and of course, had a lot to say about Salman's unique style.

A user wrote, "He's unintentionally doing better comedies than actual Bollywood comedies."

Another user commented, "Yeh gaana toh meri beti bhi bana sakti hai" (Even my daughter could write this)

Check out other reactions:

