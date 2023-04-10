ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens Use Hilarious Memes To React To 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Trailer

Starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the silver screens on 21 April.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Netizens Use Hilarious Memes To React To 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Trailer
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The trailer for Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally here....and netizens have a lot to say.

Previously, the film's songs created a flurry of social media opinions, making for some hilarious memes. The trailer surely has fodder for more, with gravity-defying stunts, emotionless facial expressions and dialogues which only Khan can deliver with a straight face.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the trailer launched to mixed reactions with some giving it 'blockbuster status' while others already calling it a flop, netizens reacted with some hilarious memes and jokes.

One Twitter user even shared the part where Salman Khan's character demolishes an entire building with a mere punch, writing, "Hello CM @myogiadityanath now you doesn't need any bulldozer, #SalmanKhan can break any buiding in one punch"

Check other hilarious reactions here:

Also Read

'Jhoome Jo Rinku Singh': Netizens In Splits Over SRK's Edited 'Pathaan' Poster

'Jhoome Jo Rinku Singh': Netizens In Splits Over SRK's Edited 'Pathaan' Poster

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×