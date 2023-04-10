Netizens Use Hilarious Memes To React To 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Trailer
Starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to hit the silver screens on 21 April.
The trailer for Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally here....and netizens have a lot to say.
Previously, the film's songs created a flurry of social media opinions, making for some hilarious memes. The trailer surely has fodder for more, with gravity-defying stunts, emotionless facial expressions and dialogues which only Khan can deliver with a straight face.
While the trailer launched to mixed reactions with some giving it 'blockbuster status' while others already calling it a flop, netizens reacted with some hilarious memes and jokes.
One Twitter user even shared the part where Salman Khan's character demolishes an entire building with a mere punch, writing, "Hello CM @myogiadityanath now you doesn't need any bulldozer, #SalmanKhan can break any buiding in one punch"
Check other hilarious reactions here:
