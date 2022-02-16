8 Lesser Known Facts About India’s 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri
Did you know that Bappi Lahiri started playing the Tabla at the age of 3?
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away in Mumbai on 15 February at the age of 69. According to the doctor at CritiCare hospital, Lahiri passed away following multiple health issues. He was initially admitted to the hospital for a month before being discharged on 14 February.
Lahiri made a mark with his music not just in India, but internationally as well. In his career spanning more than five decades, he has worked with renowned names such as Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and even international stars like Lady Gaga and Akon. While so much is known about Lahiri as a public figure, there are still some things that are not well-known about him.
1. His Real Name Was Alokesh Lahiri
Bappi Lahiri, or Alokesh, was born in 1952 in Calcutta, in a family with a rich history and deep interest in classic and traditional music. That is where his musical journey began.
2. He Began Playing the Tabla at Age 3!
Lahiri was trained in music by his parents Aparesh and Bansuri Lahiri. He was only 3 years old when he first started playing the tabla. Talk about meant to be!
3. Kishore Kumar Was His Maternal Uncle
Music surely runs in this family. Lahiri's parents were trained musicians, and his maternal uncle was the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. They have worked on many albums and songs together such as Zakhmee (1975), Chalte Chalte (1976) and 'Inteha Ho Gayi'
4. He Sued American R&B Singer Truth Hurts for Copying His Music
Bits of Lahiri's song 'Thoda Resham Lagta Hai' were used in Truth Hurts' 'Addictive'. The Saregama group then sued the artist in a Los Angeles court that rule in Lahiri's favour. All sales of the song's CDs were halted until Lahiri was given credit.
5. He Sang for Another Composer for the First Time in 2006
Lahiri lent is voice to Vishal-Shekhar's album Taxi No 9211 in 2006. He sang the song 'Bombai Nagariya'. He also sang for AR Rahman in Guru (2011).
6. His Song ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ Was Acclaimed Globally
'Jimmy Jimmy' from Disco Dancer was the song that gained Lahiri several accolades internationally. It was recreated for Hollywood film You Don't Mess With the Zohan. The song was featured towards the end of the film.
Even Michael Jackson is known to be a fan of the song!
7. Lahiri Owned More Than 75 Kgs of Gold
He strongly believed that gold was his lucky metal. At any given point, he had 7-8 gold chains, bracelets, and rings on him. In 2021, he bought a gold tea set on Dhanteras, because he thought he already had enough chains.
8. Elvis Presley Was His Styling Inspiration
At an appearance on 'Indian Idol Season 12', Lahiri was asked by a contestant about his styling inspiration. He revealed how he was fascinated by Elvis Presley's dressing style and how he combined it with his own love for gold.
