Kerala HC Unites Two Lovers; Couple Celebrates with a Viral Photoshoot

Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noor, a couple from Kerala, had been facing harassment and violence at the hands of their family, owing to their disapproval of their relationship. After much struggle, the two knocked at the door of Kerala High Court and they have finally been granted permission to live together.

The duo celebrated this special occasion by dressing up as brides and getting a photoshoot done. But, little did they know that their celebratory photoshoot will go viral on social media.