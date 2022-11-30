Kerala HC Unites Two Lovers; Couple Celebrates with a Viral Photoshoot
Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noor were granted permission to live together by Kerala High Court in October.
There is still a lot of stigma that exists around the same-sex couples in our society. Despite Indian law recognising same-sex couples, the LGBTQ+ community is still subjected to discrimination and they often face violence, especially from their immediate family.
But, in an otherwise bleak world, there are some stories like Adhila and Fathima's which restore one's belief that "love triumphs all".
Adhila Nasarin and Fathima Noor, a couple from Kerala, had been facing harassment and violence at the hands of their family, owing to their disapproval of their relationship. After much struggle, the two knocked at the door of Kerala High Court and they have finally been granted permission to live together.
The duo celebrated this special occasion by dressing up as brides and getting a photoshoot done. But, little did they know that their celebratory photoshoot will go viral on social media.
The photoshoot happened in Ernakulam district of Kerala where the two dressed up in stunning bridal lehengas, cut a rainbow cake and exchanged garlands.
The beautiful celebration of love saw an outpour of support and well wishes from the netizens. Read the comments here:
