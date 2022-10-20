'Still Living in Fear of Being Kidnapped by Family': Kerala Lesbian Couple

Nasarin (22) and Noora (23) met during their school days in Saudi Arabia and fell in love. When they apprised their parents of their love, they faced severe opposition. However, they continued their relationship.



After a while, the two returned to Kerala and their love story continued.

In May this year, when the couple came out to their parents once again, they were separated and “emotionally blackmailed," their close friend said. Noora was even forced to see a counsellor for conversion therapy, which is an unscientific practice where sexual minorities are forced to adopt the heterosexual way of life.

Following the judgment, the couple who recently completed their under graduate education started working and are living together.