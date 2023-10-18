Leaked Starbucks Drink Recipes Circulate Online After Employee Is Fired

A former Starbucks employee recently shared what appears to be the secret recipes for a wide range of Starbucks beverages. The leaked menu images offer detailed instructions, including precise measurements, syrup types, and ice proportions, allowing users to recreate Starbucks drinks at home.
The post, captioned "A Starbucks employee got fired and she posted every Starbucks drink recipe. You're welcome," quickly gained popularity on social media. From cold brews to frappes, the thread contains a comprehensive collection of recipes.
The leaked recipes have gone viral, with many people excited about the opportunity to make their favorite Starbucks drinks in the comfort of their homes. The thread has been bookmarked and saved by numerous users for future reference.
Needless to say, the post has been garnering a host of hilarious comments as well. Take a look:
