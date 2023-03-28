ADVERTISEMENT

Korean Man Tries Hajmola for the First Time, His Reaction Is Rib-Tickling

The blogger by the name of K ladka was challenged by his fan to try Hajmola

It's always amusing to watch foreigners experience and review typical desi things that they've never tried before.

Just like this Korean blogger who tried Hajmola, the digestive tablets, for the first time, and his expressions are too good to miss!

One of the followers of the blogger, who goes by the name K ladka, challenged him to try the Dabur Hajmola. He not only adhered but also posted a video of his reaction.

As soon as the blogger tried it for the first time, he experienced a burst of flavors which was a shocker for him.

For the unversed, the Hajmola flavour he tried has a peculiarly strong and tangy taste, and is definitely not for everyone.

As soon as the video was posted, it went viral and many netizens found his reactions adorable. Some even suggested he try another flavor which is milder.

One user suggested, "Ya try the green, red or purple one..... You chose most strongest one which even I can't eat"

Another user wrote, "Next time please try another flavour of hajmola.... love your adorable expression"

Check other reactions here:

