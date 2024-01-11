5 Reasons Why Neetu Kapoor-Zeenat Aman's 'Koffee' Episode Was a Delight to Watch

Recalling her memories with Rishi and his changed behaviour following the diagnosis, Neetu added, "He always kept his distance, bullied people, and didn’t prefer showing his love. Especially with me and my children. He was like a big thing that respect, and he comes from that family. With that, he lost out onall those years with his children. He was never a friend to them, but that year he opened up and showed love towards me as well. We had the best time. We did have some really sad moments when he was neutropenic, chemo days, and the red cells used to go down. But when he was fine, we used to party, go out for lunch, and have fun.”