'Koffee With Karan': Neetu Kapoor Reveals She Had a Crush on Uncle Shashi Kapoor

Karan Johar dropped an exciting promo for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, featuring Bollywood veterans Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor.
The promo features the actors spilling some juicy secrets about each other from the 70s. While Neetu confesses about her crush on her husband Rishi Kapoor's uncle Shashi Kapoor, Zeenat talks about her rare visit to a temple.
Sharing the clip with his followers of Instagram, Karan wrote, "It’s all about the legends and the glam this episode!!! Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor are all set to bring their charm to the Koffee couch on the newest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!"
Have a look at the promo here:
In the promo, Karan asks Neetu to name a Bollywood heartthrob of her time whom she had a crush on. When Neetu names Shashi Kapoor, Karan exclaims, “You mean Shashi Kapoor, your uncle?” and Neetu unapologetically responds with a 'yes.'
The next episode of Koffee Withe Karan will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday.
