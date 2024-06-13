Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai Address Criticism Over Their Son Wearing Skull Cap

Television couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai were relentlessly trolled on social media after they shared a video of their son Nirvair, participating in Muslim rituals. Kishwer, who is a Muslim by religion, tied the knot with Suyyash in December 2016.

The clip, posted on 12 June, featured Nirvaan wearing a skull cap, learning how to do a Muslim salutations and prayer from his father. However, the video was not well-received by a certain section of the internet.