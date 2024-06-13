Kishwer Merchantt-Suyyash Rai Address Criticism Over Their Son Wearing Skull Cap

Television couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai were relentlessly trolled on social media after they shared a video of their son Nirvair, participating in Muslim rituals. Kishwer, who is a Muslim by religion, tied the knot with Suyyash in December 2016.
The clip, posted on 12 June, featured Nirvaan wearing a skull cap, learning how to do a Muslim salutations and prayer from his father. However, the video was not well-received by a certain section of the internet.
The caption of the post read, "Humanity will surely be his religion."
Have a look at it here:
Responding to the trolls on their video, both Kishwer and Suyyash took to the comments section. Kishwer wrote, "Sabko topi dikh Rahi hai, Rudraksh ki mala uske gale mien nahi? (Everyone can see the skull cap, but not the Rudraksh in his neck?).”
Suyyash wrote, "Kisko apne bacche kaise bade karna hai sabki apni marzi hai, hume kaise karna hai apne bete ko bada hume pata hai (Everyone has their own way of raising their children; it's their choice. We know how we want to raise our son).”
Have a look:
Siding with the couple, several social media users commented on their post. One of the users wrote, "I don’t understand why is everyone so upset about them teaching his son to respect every religion. Come on guys what did you study at your schools. You didn’t have school prayers or you forgot our pledge. They’re doing a great job teaching their son right from a young age to respect every religion n specially in a world today where humanity is lacking it’s the most important thing to teach. Kudos to you @suyyashrai & @kishwersmerchantt hope all the parents draw some inspiration from you guys."
"Finally got to see some positivity on social media, Otherwise nowadays people are being everything but human," wrote another.
Have a look at some other reactions here:
