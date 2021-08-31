Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant Bring Their Newborn Home, See Video & Pics
Kishwer Merchant and husband Suyyash Rai welcomed their baby boy on 27 August.
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed a baby boy on Friday (27 August). The next day, Suyyash took to Instagram to share a new picture of Kishwer and their infant. The baby's name is yet to be revealed. In the picture, the baby can see resting on Kishwer. The photo was taken in the hospital as Kishwer lay in the bed.
Suyyash captioned the post, "Meri choti sii duniya bohttt kuch feel kiya hai aaj tak, but yeh jo feel hua hai is priceless (I've felt a lot of things so far in my small world but this is priceless), I love u @kishwersmerchantt this is the besttttt gift you’ve given #Sukishkababy thanku for completing US."
In another post, Suyyash shared that they welcomed their little 'kanhaiya', and wrote, “Our KANHAIYA is home today on Janmashtmi. you guys have given sooooo much of love already."
The baby dons a small cap with a peacock feather attached to it, and a flute rests on him, both symbols associated with Krishna. Suyyash also thanked everyone for their wishes, "thankyou everyone from the bottom of our hearts. we’ve not been able to answer calls and reply to messgs but trust me we’ve read all the messgs and comments. all I can say is we’re overwhelmed with all the love and blessings #Sukishkababy #babyrai."
Kishwer also shared a video of the couple bringing their baby home and the warm welcome they received. She wrote, "Our welcome at home .. made special by all special ones."
The video also shows the new baby's crib with "Welcome Home Bunny" decorated on the wall.
On Friday evening, Kishwer and Suyyash had announced the birth of their first child. They shared a picture of their family with the caption, “27.08.21. Welcome BABY RAI!!! It's a boy #sukishkababy.”
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai tied the knot in 2016 and had announced their pregnancy in March 2021. They announced their pregnancy with this post:
Later, the couple revealed in a video on Kishwer's YouTube channel that the pregnancy was not planned. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kishwer admitted, “I just feel the timing has been really bad. I never imagined that my pregnancy would be like this — stuck at home and not being able to do anything, or not even being able to go out and that I’d have to be very careful about every move that I make.”
