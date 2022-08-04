Here’s What ‘Kesariya’ Would Sound Like if Neha & Tony Kakkar Made It
The original song is composed by Arijit Singh, Pritam Chakraborty and Amitabh Bhattacharya.
Unless you've been living under a rock, you couldn't have missed the incredibly popular song, 'Kesariya', sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. Ever since this song from the much-awaited film Brahmāstra has dropped, it's been all the rage.
From covers to memes and even spoofs, social media creators are finding new and innovative ways to add their unique perspective to the song.
In a hilarious first, music composer Mayur Jumani collaborated with comedian Saloni Gaur to bring forth an imagined version of Kesariya, had it been composed and sung by the musician siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar.
The comedians are seen mimicking the signature steps of the Kakkar pair, heavily using auto-tune and even calling themselves "Sneha Kakkar and Stony Kakkar" in this double-parody.
The spoof is an instant hit among social media users, with the video raking up likes, shares and views by the minute.
