Kerala Sanitation Workers Pool In Money To Buy Ticket; Win Rs 10 Crore Lottery

A few weeks ago, eleven of them pooled in Rs 250 to buy the lottery ticket, but little did they know that they will hit the jackpot. According to the reports, one of the women even had to loan the money to contribute for the ticket.

In an interview with a news channel, Radha, one of the women who won, revealed, “We all come from very poor families with lots of debt and liabilities. I myself have a debt of ₹3 lakh which I hope to clear with the amount I get from the lottery. So, it has reached us at the right time."