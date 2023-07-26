Kerala Lottery Result Monsoon Bumper BR 92 on 26 July: Prize Money Details Here

The result of the Kerala lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 has been declared on the official website of the Kerala State Lotteries Department, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The winning prize of the first winner is Rs 10 crore.

The complete Monsoon Bumper BR 92 result PDF will be uploaded on the aforementioned shortly. The winners of the Kerala lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 must note that it is mandatory to submit their lottery tickets along with other required documents within 1 month to the concerned authorities to claim the prize money, failing to do so may forfeit the prize money.

Let us read about Kerala Lottery Monsoon Bumper BR 92 prize money, winner names, steps to check the result, and more.