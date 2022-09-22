ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Bride’s Photoshoot on Pothole-Riddled Road Goes Viral

The bride is going viral for her unique photoshoot.

Right from rating potholes to doing poojas near them, Indian have nailed it when it comes to expressing their displeasure through satire. In a similar incident, a bride from Kerala is seen doing a wedding photoshoot while walking on a road that is full of potholes.

A video uploaded on the photography company’s Instagram page has gone viral and since then garnered several reactions. While the bride’s name is unknown, one can only assume that her intention was to garner attention to the poor conditions of the road.

Some users online have praised her creativity, while others have found the action bizarre. Mostly, users are applauding the bride for using her special day to send a powerful message.

