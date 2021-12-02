Watch: Bengaluru Residents Resort to ‘Pothole Pooja’ to Fix Roads
When nothing else works, turn to God.
Potholes and India are two things that go hand in hand. No matter how advanced or developed a city is, some parts will always face issues related to potholes.
In response to a similar incident, the residents of Bharatinagar at Charles Campbell Road, Bengaluru decided to perform a pooja to get rid of potholes. They resorted to his bizarre activity as a last option after not getting any solution for their problems.
The video that has now gone viral shows how two priests are performing puja around a pothole while residents surround the area.
Watch the video here:
Some users online pointed out how bizarre the method was, while others questioned why no action was taken by the authorities to make this situation better. Some netizens also pointed out that this was the residents' way of protesting and bringing attention to their issue.
