Karnataka Man Invites 4000 People for Dog’s Birthday, Orders 100 Kg Cake

If you think you do crazy things for your pet, then wait till you hear about Shivappa Yellapa Maradi. Residing in Tukkanatti village, Karnataka, Shivappa threw an extravagant party to celebrate his dog Krish's birthday. He ordered a 100 kg cake and invited 4000 people to this grand party and served a lavish meal. A procession with a full-fledged music band was also called to perform.