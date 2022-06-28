Karnataka Man Invites 4000 People for Dog’s Birthday, Orders 100 Kg Cake
4000 people showed up for a dog's birthday, and I'm not sure if even 100 people will show up for my wedding!
If you think you do crazy things for your pet, then wait till you hear about Shivappa Yellapa Maradi. Residing in Tukkanatti village, Karnataka, Shivappa threw an extravagant party to celebrate his dog Krish's birthday. He ordered a 100 kg cake and invited 4000 people to this grand party and served a lavish meal. A procession with a full-fledged music band was also called to perform.
A video from this party, soon went viral on the internet. Krish can be seen wearing a purple birthday hat, surrounded by people and a massive cake in front of him.
While some people found it adorable, others weren't very impressed by the party. This is what they had to say:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.