‘Just Wanted Blessings for our Child’: Couple Who Took Pet Husky to Kedarnath

A Noida-based couple, Rohan and Himshi Tyagi, with their husky, Nawab, went to seek blessings at the Kedarnath temple on May 7. But little did they know that their visit would land them in hot waters with the authorities.

A video posted by them went viral on social media where the dog, Nawab, can be seen bowing down and touching the 'Nandi' statue and seeking blessings from the priests. This soon caused a stir on the internet, and the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee condemned the act as hurting religious feelings and instructed police to take legal action against such 'unwanted' activities.