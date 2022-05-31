‘Just Wanted Blessings for our Child’: Couple Who Took Pet Husky to Kedarnath
The couple has travelled with their dog, Nawab, since 4 years, but never faced an issue.
A Noida-based couple, Rohan and Himshi Tyagi, with their husky, Nawab, went to seek blessings at the Kedarnath temple on May 7. But little did they know that their visit would land them in hot waters with the authorities.
A video posted by them went viral on social media where the dog, Nawab, can be seen bowing down and touching the 'Nandi' statue and seeking blessings from the priests. This soon caused a stir on the internet, and the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee condemned the act as hurting religious feelings and instructed police to take legal action against such 'unwanted' activities.
Rohan and Himshi have visited various temples in the past 4 years and have never faced any trouble. In fact they said that, Nawab received nothing but love and affection in Kedarnath as well. It was only when their posts went viral, the controversy brewed and left them shocked. They started receiving online threats as well.
The couple runs a popular social media page that features videos and pictures of Nawab and they have over a 100,000 followers.
