'Remarkable For Indian Cinema': Netizens Love Deepika, Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD'

The much-awaited Nag Ashwin directorial, Kalki 2898 AD, released in theatres on Thursday, 27 June. The film boasts of a stellar cast, including Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan among others. As per reports, the film collected over Rs 8 crore in advance bookings for its opening day.

People have already watched the first show, and many have taken to social media to heap praises on the film.

Take a look at some of the reactions: