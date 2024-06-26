Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking: Prabhas' Film Sells Tickets At ₹2300 In Mumbai

Fans in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Chennai have already secured their first-day tickets as advance bookings opened.

As per a report by Mint, in most cities, tickets range from ₹100 to ₹1,100. Surprisingly, the highest price for a ticket is ₹2,300, not in Hyderabad where the movie is most popular, but in Mumbai. According to News18, tickets for Kalki 2898 AD are being sold for ₹2,300.

In continuation of the report, tickets for Kalki 2898 AD are being sold at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC for ₹2,300. Close behind are INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall, Worli, and PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, where tickets are priced at ₹1,760 and ₹1,560 respectively, excluding taxes.