Kalki 2898 AD Advance Booking: Prabhas' Film Sells Tickets At ₹2300 In Mumbai

Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas star in the highly anticipated Telugu movie Kalki 2898 AD. The highest ticket price for the Telugu film is in Mumbai, not Andhra Pradesh or Telangana, with tickets selling for ₹2,300.
Fans in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Chennai have already secured their first-day tickets as advance bookings opened.
As per a report by Mint, in most cities, tickets range from ₹100 to ₹1,100. Surprisingly, the highest price for a ticket is ₹2,300, not in Hyderabad where the movie is most popular, but in Mumbai. According to News18, tickets for Kalki 2898 AD are being sold for ₹2,300.
In continuation of the report, tickets for Kalki 2898 AD are being sold at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC for ₹2,300. Close behind are INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall, Worli, and PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, where tickets are priced at ₹1,760 and ₹1,560 respectively, excluding taxes.
The Nag Ashwin film, starring Prabhas, is set to release on Thursday, 27 June. The film is releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)