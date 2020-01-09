Kal Penn’s Bigg Boss Reply to Nikki Haley Has Twitter in Splits

When desi catchphrases cross geographical frontiers, very few can keep calm. Remember American television host Jimmy Kimmel uttering 'Mogambo khush hua' in one of his episodes? Yep, we did not keep calm back then. And we surely won’t keep calm now.

Why, you ask?

A Bigg Boss reference, while discussing US-Iran relations, cannot be overlooked. Can it?

Now, this is what happened.

In a programme on Fox News channel, Indian-American diplomat Nikki Haley praised US President Donald Trump for ordering the drone attack that killed Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani and slammed the Opposition and Democrats for questioning the move.

A 45-second clip of the speech was further shared by Haley on Twitter. But the video immediately caught the eye of American comedian Kal Penn, who in his witty counter said, “Pooja what is this behaviour?”