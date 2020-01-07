Iran Not Alone, Many Others May Engage With US in ‘Endless Wars’

The assassination of Qasem Soleimani, commander of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Quds Force – the military entity's overseas wing, takes the US-Iran dispute to another level. In addition to Iran, the Lebanese Hezbollah and Shia militia groups, and Sunni threat groups sponsored by Iran are likely to retaliate against Western, especially US, interests.

US President Trump authorized the strike based on intelligence that IRGC planned to conduct operations against US targets in the Middle East.