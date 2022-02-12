'Kacha Badam' Singer Bhuban Badyakar Felicitated by West Bengal Police

According to a report by India Today, Badyakar was felicitated by the West Bengal Police at their headquarters.

"I feel privileged. Never thought that I'd reach here. God's grace. Never dreamt of this. I just made the song, never thought it'd be such highlighted", said Badyakar to India Today.

Talking about his future plans, Badyakar said, "I haven't been approached by anyone from Bollywood. I don't know Hindi but yes, I am shooting (something) with Saurav Ganguly, which will come out on the 19th of February."