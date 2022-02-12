'Kacha Badam' Singer Bhuban Badyakar Felicitated by West Bengal Police
Bhuban Badyakar shot to fame after his song 'Kacha Badam' went viral online.
It is rare for artists such as Bhuban Badyakar to get their work's credit. They are discovered by people with a wide social media following, and amid all the views and trends, the original artist is seldom recognised. Bhuban Badyakar's case was going to go down a similar path as well, but fortunately, he became one of the few people who was not just recognised, but felicitated for his art.
According to a report by India Today, Badyakar was felicitated by the West Bengal Police at their headquarters.
"I feel privileged. Never thought that I'd reach here. God's grace. Never dreamt of this. I just made the song, never thought it'd be such highlighted", said Badyakar to India Today.
Talking about his future plans, Badyakar said, "I haven't been approached by anyone from Bollywood. I don't know Hindi but yes, I am shooting (something) with Saurav Ganguly, which will come out on the 19th of February."
Badyakar went from village to village in order to sell his peanuts and sang this song to attract customers. His videos quickly went viral and everyone on Instagram was grooving to the remixes. Badyakar didn't receive much, except an official video on Facebook, until this recognition from the West Bengal government came along.
