‘Jimmy Jimmy’ to ‘Spiderman’: Fan Edits of SRK’s Dance in ‘Jawan’ Are Unmissable

Shah Rukh's electrifying moves to the iconic 1962 melody 'Bekarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye' truly stole the spotlight

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie, Jawan, has already created a huge buzz on the internet. The two-and-a-half minute action-packed prevue has captivated the fans and they are thrilled for its release.

While Shah Rukh Khan's bald transformation garnered attention, it was his electrifying moves to the iconic 1962 melody 'Beqarar Karke Hume Yun Na Jaiye' from the film Bees Saal Baad that truly stole the spotlight.

Apart from being fascinated by the dance, fans have also taken this opportunity to give the now viral clip their own twist, and they are hilarious.

From making Shah Rukh groove on 'Jimmy Jimmy' to the Tamil track 'Tum Tum', take a look at the fan-edits that will have you ROFLing!

Which one is your favourite?

Topics:  Viral   Shah Rukh Khan   Jawan 

