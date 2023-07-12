Viral: Shah Rukh Khan Fan Creates A Bald 'Jawan' Doll; Stuns The Internet

While Atlee's Jawan prevue, (which released on 10 July) was thoroughly loved by fans, there was one particular scene that the internet can’t get enough of.
Desi Twitter went gaga over Shah Rukh Khan donning a bald look and dancing in a metro, to the hit 1962 song, 'Bekaraar Karke Hume' by Hemant Kumar. This one scene single-handedly sparked a hilarious meme fest, with netizens offering their own fan edits.
However, one fan has gone beyond memes and edits and created a doll that looks just like SRK in Jawan!
The international fan shared pictures of the doll with a heartfelt note, ''Dearest, most talented @iamsrk, hope it's not too soon for my #SRK doll tributes to your knockout #JawanPrevue #JawanTrailer!"
In no time, the tweet caught netizens’ eye and garnered over 92.4K views. Social media users left a flurry of heart emojis in the comments, expressing their love and appreciation for the effort.
Check some comments here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)