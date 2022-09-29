ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter Has Given Its Verdict About Instagram Notes, Check Out the Memes Here
Twitter has some notes too...
There are a very few things that Twitter doesn’t make fun of, especially if that thing is about Instagram’s latest features that are more or less unnecessary. So when Instagram Notes came out, we knew Twitter wasn’t going to take this direct attack well.
Most users were reluctant to accept the feature, and have made fun of it. Check out the best memes and tweets here:
