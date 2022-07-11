Indigo Charges Passenger ‘Cute Fee’, but It’s Not What You Think It Is
Have you been charged a cute fee before?
A user on Twitter shared their Indigo bill recently, and one detail from the bill has caught the attention of users online. Apart from airport security and convenience charges, the user, Shantanu, was also charged a "cute fee" by Indigo.
CUTE stands for 'Common User Terminal Equipment', which is a fee charged to passengers for their use of metal detectors, escalators, and other equipments/facilities in the airport. It is a charge levied by the Airport Authority of India and is quite common.
Shantanu, however, gave the incident a funny twist and joked about how he didn't expect to be charged for being cute. "I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought @IndiGo6E would start charging me for it," he tweeted.
Some users online have tried to explain what cute actually means, while others have laughed at Shantanu's joke.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.