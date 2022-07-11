Indigo Charges Passenger ‘Cute Fee’, but It’s Not What You Think It Is

CUTE stands for 'Common User Terminal Equipment', which is a fee charged to passengers for their use of metal detectors, escalators, and other equipments/facilities in the airport. It is a charge levied by the Airport Authority of India and is quite common.

Shantanu, however, gave the incident a funny twist and joked about how he didn't expect to be charged for being cute. "I know I’m getting cuter with age but never thought ⁦@IndiGo6E⁩ would start charging me for it," he tweeted.