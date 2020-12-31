India's 1st Monolith Appears With Mysterious Message In Ahmedabad
After appearances around the world, a monolith finally appears in India.
For the past few months, monoliths have been appearing across the world. While some appearances have been mysterious, others have not. Either way, the string of incidents has caught the world's attention. This has led to many speculating what it would be like if a monolith were to appear in India. Well, finally, the thought has come true after a monolith was seen in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The Indian Express has reported that the structure was spotted at Symphony Forest Park in Thaltej. It is similar to the other structures in that it is three-sided and has shiny metal sheets.
However, the people behind this structure have left behind some clues.
The structure has some numbers etched on it, although we're not sure what the numbers actually mean. The Facebook page of the park shared photos of the monolith.
This monolith is not much a mystery as the private firm that made the park has taken responsibility for it. According to the Indian Express, the artist who made the structure chooses to be anonymous.
From the USA to the Netherlands to the latest one in San Francisco made of gingerbread, these structures have been creating headlines for sometime now and have given rise to various theories.
