Desi Twitter Wonders: What if the Monolith Was Found in India?
Indians can make memes out of anything, this is proof.
What Are These Metal Monoliths?
Ever since mysterious monoliths have appeared in Utah and Romania, there has been a lot of confusion as to what their origin is, and how they ended up there. When the first one was spotted in Utah, a lot of theories about these metal monoliths being installed by an extraterrestrial alien race surfaced.
A few days later, the monolith disappeared as mysteriously as it was found. Another few days after that, they were spotted in Romania as well, and in a similar manner, disappeared from there too.
While speculations are making a lot of rounds, right from this incident being an artistic prank or an actual extraterrestrial invasion, desi Twitter is definitely having its share of fun with memes. A lot of people found this situation rather amusing and have come up with some brilliant memes. Here are some of them:
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.